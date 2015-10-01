Categorizing IoT Devices and Wearables Part 2 – Screen Dependency

In an earlier post, we looked at how digital workplace and marketing professionals can categorize the IoT marketplace based on device dependencies.

Another way to categorize the marketplace is in terms of device screens.

Absence or presence of a screen

Most Internet devices that users have so far interacted with — computers, mobile phones, tablets and even handheld devices — have a scr…

Read More

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.