B2E Mobile Apps: If you build, will they come?

September 8, 2015
Consumer ecommerce companies increasingly give additional discounts to people who make a purchase via mobile apps instead of from a desktop site session. They want to incentivize more customers to download that company’s app.
An interesting question came up the other day with one of RSG’s subscribers: can this logic be extended to the enterprise?  Should we incent employees to use mobile work…

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.

from → Real Story Group
