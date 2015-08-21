Updated Enterprise Mobile Technology Evaluations Available

RSG has just released an update to our Enterprise Mobile Technology vendor evaluations.

The new release includes updates to our detailed reviews of IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, FeedHenry/Red Hat, July, Motorola/Zebra, Verivo, Xamarin, and Kinvey.

Enterprise Mobile Technology is a rapidly evolving marketplace and has seen a number of acquisitions. As a result, some vendor names have changed (e.g.,…

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.