New Roles for WCM Technology in an Age of Wearables

In the good old days, WCM technology primarily served to deliver content to a website — hence the name "Web Content Management". At best, "multi-channel" referred to the ability to deliver content to more than one type of website; e.g., an intranet and a public-facing website.

Of course, things have changed drastically from there. You not only have to think of delivering conte…

Read More

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.