New roles for WCM technology in an age of wearables

In the good old days, WCM technology primarily severed deliver content to a website — hence the name "Web Content Management". At best, "multi-channel" referred to the ability to deliver content to more than one type of website; e.g., an Intranet and a public facing website.

Of course, things have changes drastically from there. You not only have to think of delivering content…

Read More

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.