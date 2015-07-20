New Advisory and Webinar — ECM Survey Results

Real Story Group conducted an online survey in Q1 2015 to obtain practitioner perspectives on key enterprise content management software-related themes. The survey results included a cross-section of organizations that were drawn from a variety of geographies and industries.

This new advisory paper (subscribers-only) summarizes key results around system usage, how SharePoint is (and isn’t deploy…

Read More

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.