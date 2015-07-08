Skip to content

EMC de-syncs from Syncplicity

July 8, 2015
Private equity firm Skyview Capital is acquiring Syncplicity from EMC.
Acquired by EMC in 2012, Syncplicity is a cloud-based file sharing and sync service (CFSS), focused on enterprise customers. Some other similar services are Citrix ShareFile, Oxygen Cloud, Box (which now wants to move beyond CFSS), and host of other, mostly consumer-oriented services like Dropbox, iCloud, Google Drive, and oth…

