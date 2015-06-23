Liferay Partnering with Red Hat – Implications for the Portals Marketplace

Liferay and Red Hat have entered into a partnership to combine Liferay Portal with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP). JBoss EAP is Red Hat’s key middleware/application server. As of now, the partnership is limited to EAP but Liferay says it will gradually expand to include integration with other Red Hat middleware products.

What does it mean for Liferay and Red Hat?

First,…

Read More

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.