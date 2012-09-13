What’s the value-add of Social Media Monitoring and Intelligence tools?

Most organizations, including large corporations and government bodies, struggle to keep up with what’s being talked about them on social media. Many of them still use very basic mechanisms like search-based alerts or in some cases just basic twitter clients to monitor various sources.

Now while we always maintain that a technology is just an enabler and no guarantee of success, the fact is that t…

Post abstract cross-posted from Real Story Group.